The former Sheffield United, Forest Green and Guiseley player, down the pecking order at City, had previously rejected a couple of loan moves after being left out of Mark Hughes's squad for the trip to Spain at the start of pre-season.
There in a recall option, in City’s favour, that can be exercised in January.
Huddersfield-born Young, who started out in Sunday League football in his hometown with Shelley Juniors, joined the Bantams last summer on a three-year deal from Forest Green.
He made 12 appearances - scoring four goals in all competitions – last term before being loaned out to League Two rivals Barrow in the winter window.
Young, whose last City appearance was in October 18, featured 17 times for the Bluebirds, but failed to find the net.
Speaking about the future of Young earlier this summer, Bantams chief Hughes said: "I feel that Jake probably needs to go out on loan for his own benefit.
“He’s had opportunities that he hasn’t taken. He has his own reasons for that.
“If we bring in a few more players, that’s going to stop his pathway to the team even more so.
“Just from his own playing position, he just needs to go out on loan and take an opportunity and show what he can do."