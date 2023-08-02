BRADFORD CITY striker Jake Young's future for the 2023-24 League Two campaign has finally been resolved - with the 22-year-old having joined Swindon Town on a season-long loan.

The former Sheffield United, Forest Green and Guiseley player, down the pecking order at City, had previously rejected a couple of loan moves after being left out of Mark Hughes's squad for the trip to Spain at the start of pre-season.

There in a recall option, in City’s favour, that can be exercised in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield-born Young, who started out in Sunday League football in his hometown with Shelley Juniors, joined the Bantams last summer on a three-year deal from Forest Green.

Bradford City striker Jake Young, who has joined League Two rivals Swindon Town on loan. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA.

He made 12 appearances - scoring four goals in all competitions – last term before being loaned out to League Two rivals Barrow in the winter window.

Young, whose last City appearance was in October 18, featured 17 times for the Bluebirds, but failed to find the net.

Speaking about the future of Young earlier this summer, Bantams chief Hughes said: "I feel that Jake probably needs to go out on loan for his own benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s had opportunities that he hasn’t taken. He has his own reasons for that.

“If we bring in a few more players, that’s going to stop his pathway to the team even more so.