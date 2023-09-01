Hendrie linked up with City for a second spell – signing from Pools - in January 2022 and has made 22 appearances in his time at the club and featured five times last season.He has sampled first-team action just once so far in 2023-24, coming on as a late substitute in the EFL Cup tie at Accrington.Hendrie, 29, signed for Bradford on an initial two-year-deal, but has found opportunities hard to come by.The Manchester United academy graduate made 16 appearances for the Bantams after re-signing from Pools in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, missing just one game under manager Mark Hughes.