Bradford City transfer news: Mark Hughes on Andy Cook's future and why he is not playing for the Bantams right now

Mark Hughes is expecting a couple more Bradford City departures to balance up his six January signings but he is adamant Andy Cook will not be one of them.

The 16-goal top-scorer has not started the last four matches, with others leading the line ahead of a diamond midfield but former striker Hughes says he just wanted to take Cook out of the firing rather than let him get into a long run of games without scoring.

And if it makes Cook determined to prove his manager wrong when he next gets the chance, so much the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook's last goal was a late penalty against Northampton Town in late November. He started the next two League Two matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if other clubs think they have a chance of taking him away, Bradford's manager told them where to go.

“Andy Cook is not going anywhere," said Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If any clubs made enquiries, and they were probably ones just in passing, but they’d get short shrift from us. We don’t encourage any at all.

“People may question some moves and what I do in the transfer market. But even I wouldn’t transfer-list my top scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOP-SCORER: But Bradford City's Andy Cook has been watching recent games from the bench

“He’s had a great first half of the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford have signed Adam Clayton, Tolaji Bola, Dara Costelloe, Thierry Nevers, Matt Derbyshire and Ciaran Kelly this month but it has not just been a spending spree with Fiacre Kelleher and Lee Angol sold, Matty Foulds and Jake Young loaned out and Tyreik Wright recalled from his loan.

Hughes expects more to leave and would not rule out a further addition, though he says the club are not actively looking for one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There may be a couple go out to make sure our numbers are correct," he said.

DECISION: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe something will raise itself towards the end as it always does and we think, 'Okay, maybe that makes sense.' We'll always have that proviso.

"But for the most part I'm happy with how the squad's shaping. We've brought in some good players with energy and a good understanding of the game and I think we'll be stronger at the end of it (the January transfer window)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining why Cook has not featured much recently, Hughes said: “I’ve had a conversation with him in terms of he had a period last year when he had 10-12 games and didn’t score (between February and April he scored one in 16) and he got really down. Andy’s very much a confidence player.

“I just felt we didn’t want to go down that road again. If it means going out the team for a short period and refreshing you and you come back at your level, then that’s what we’ll do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He understood that. From now until the end of the season, Andy’s going to be really important to us

“He’s okay. He wants to play obviously and, in fairness to him, if you look at his appearances he has played a part in every single game. He’s not doing badly in terms of minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always wants to start games and sometimes you have to protect players from themselves.

“If you see their form just waning, take them out and let them have a fresh look at it from the outside in. Then come back and be ready to go again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He can come and prove me wrong, I don’t mind that at all. I’m sure that will be his attitude and I hope it is.”

Hughes thinks Bola and fit-again left-back Liam Ridehalgh may end up sharing minutes at home to Carlisle United on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad