Bradford City transfer news: Out-of-favour former Hartlepool United defender Timi Odusina joins Woking on loan - after difficult spell with Bantams
The Croydon-born centre-half, 23, has failed to establish himself since joining City from Hartlepool United in the summer of 2022 on a three-year deal and is behind several players in the pecking order.
Odusina made just seven appearances last term, including four in the league.
His final outing arrived in the 3-0 League Two loss at Leyton Orient last December.
Former club Pools tried to re-sign him on loan in the winter window, but the player was reluctant to make the temporary move back to the north-east.
The 6ft 1in defender was Pools' young player of the season in 2021-22, having made his loan from Norwich City permanent.
He played 43 times that season and had a previous loan with Fylde, where he won the 2019 FA Trophy before joining Hartlepool's Conference promotion-winning squad.