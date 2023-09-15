The Croydon-born centre-half, 23, has failed to establish himself since joining City from Hartlepool United in the summer of 2022 on a three-year deal and is behind several players in the pecking order.

Odusina made just seven appearances last term, including four in the league.

His final outing arrived in the 3-0 League Two loss at Leyton Orient last December.

Bradford City defender Timi Odusina, pictured when he joined the club in the summer of 2022. He has joined Woking on loan. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Former club Pools tried to re-sign him on loan in the winter window, but the player was reluctant to make the temporary move back to the north-east.

The 6ft 1in defender was Pools' young player of the season in 2021-22, having made his loan from Norwich City permanent.