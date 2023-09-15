All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Bradford City transfer news: Out-of-favour former Hartlepool United defender Timi Odusina joins Woking on loan - after difficult spell with Bantams

OUT-OF-FAVOUR Bradford City defender Timi Odusina has joined National League outfit Woking on loan until January.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 15th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST

The Croydon-born centre-half, 23, has failed to establish himself since joining City from Hartlepool United in the summer of 2022 on a three-year deal and is behind several players in the pecking order.

Odusina made just seven appearances last term, including four in the league.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His final outing arrived in the 3-0 League Two loss at Leyton Orient last December.

Most Popular
Bradford City defender Timi Odusina, pictured when he joined the club in the summer of 2022. He has joined Woking on loan. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.Bradford City defender Timi Odusina, pictured when he joined the club in the summer of 2022. He has joined Woking on loan. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.
Bradford City defender Timi Odusina, pictured when he joined the club in the summer of 2022. He has joined Woking on loan. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

Former club Pools tried to re-sign him on loan in the winter window, but the player was reluctant to make the temporary move back to the north-east.

The 6ft 1in defender was Pools' young player of the season in 2021-22, having made his loan from Norwich City permanent.

He played 43 times that season and had a previous loan with Fylde, where he won the 2019 FA Trophy before joining Hartlepool's Conference promotion-winning squad.

Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedWokingNational LeagueFyldeNorwich CityLeyton Orient