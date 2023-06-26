Bradford City transfer news: pace is paramount as Bantams add new forward option

Manager Mark Hughes hopes the pace of the Sheffield United product, who had a loan at Doncaster Rovers, complements top-scorer Andy Cook next season.

Smith had plenty of offers to choose from after being released by Hull in the summer after 37 Championship appearances in two years, but the 24-year-old has opted for Valley Parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am an energetic and hard-working striker, who likes to make runs in behind, and play off the shoulder," said Smith. "I have got experience in the Championship, and I can bring that here, where hopefully I can contribute to goals.

SIGNED UP: Tyler Smith has joined Bradford City

“This is a massive club, the biggest in the division, and I am looking forward to hopefully helping the boys go one better this season and get promoted.”

That was a big appeal to former striker Hughes, who mainly played a 4-2-3-1 with Cook at its head last season but may try to be more tactically flexible this.

“Tyler is a player we have held an interest in for a long period of time, so we are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club," said the Welshman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a pacy striker with the ability to run in behind and stretch defences, as well as obviously possessing a clear goal threat.