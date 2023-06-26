All Sections
Bradford City transfer news: pace is paramount as Bantams add new forward option

Former Hull City striker Tyler Smith has joined League Two Bradford City on a three-year deal.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 26th Jun 2023, 18:10 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 18:15 BST

Manager Mark Hughes hopes the pace of the Sheffield United product, who had a loan at Doncaster Rovers, complements top-scorer Andy Cook next season.

Smith had plenty of offers to choose from after being released by Hull in the summer after 37 Championship appearances in two years, but the 24-year-old has opted for Valley Parade.

“I am an energetic and hard-working striker, who likes to make runs in behind, and play off the shoulder," said Smith. "I have got experience in the Championship, and I can bring that here, where hopefully I can contribute to goals.

“This is a massive club, the biggest in the division, and I am looking forward to hopefully helping the boys go one better this season and get promoted.”

That was a big appeal to former striker Hughes, who mainly played a 4-2-3-1 with Cook at its head last season but may try to be more tactically flexible this.

“Tyler is a player we have held an interest in for a long period of time, so we are delighted to be able to welcome him to the club," said the Welshman.

“He is a pacy striker with the ability to run in behind and stretch defences, as well as obviously possessing a clear goal threat.

“He has experience of playing at a high level, having spent the past two years in the Championship with Hull City, and will bring something a little different to our forward line."

