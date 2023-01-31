Bradford City transfer news: Sam Stubbs, son of Alan, is signing number seven at Valley Parade

Bradford City have made Sam Stubbs, the son of former Rotherham United manager Alan, their seventh signing of the transfer window.

NEW SIGNING: Sam Stubbs has joined Bradford City

The 24-year-old centre-back has joined on a free transfer from Exeter City and has signed a contract until the end of next season.

Stubbs began his career at his dad's former club Everton but turned professional with Wigan Athletic in 2017 before a two-year spell at Middlesbrough where he did not make a first-team appearance for them but had loans with Notts County, Hamilton Academical and Den Haag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has made permanent moves to Fleetwood Town, Exeter and now Bradford.

Mark Hughes highlighted Stubbs' "fiercely competitive" nature as part of the attraction.

“I am really happy to be here," said Stubbs. "It has happened quite quickly, but I was keen to come from the minute I heard about the interest.

“Bradford City speaks for itself. I have had some really positive conversations with the manager about where he sees the club going, so it was a no-brainer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am a defender first and foremost, and value the defensive side of the game. I like to play, which is sometimes tough in this league, but I can promise hard work and commitment. That sums me up.