Bradford City transfer news: Valley Parade favourite moves on with special memories
The outgoing goalkeeper has been a popular figure since joining from Southampton in the summer of 2022, and the only matches he has missed in that time have been Football League Trophy games this season.
He kept 28 clean sheets in 86 appearances.
That form has persuaded Carlisle United to pay an undisclosed fee for him as they look to escape relegation from League One.
The Cumbrians went up to the third tier last season by winning the League Two play-offs, beating the Bantams in a tightly-contested semi-final
“I have absolutely loved my time here," said Lewis. "It is a fantastic football club and will always be the place that gave me the opportunity to show what I can do and live my dream.
“Bradford City has a special place in my heart and I am very grateful to everyone inside the building and, of course, all the supporters for the welcome they gave me.
“I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to represent this football club and work with so many great people.
“This was an opportunity that came up which I felt I could not turn down from mine and my family’s point of view.
“Hopefully, we will cross paths again in League One next season.”
Bradford turned down bids believed to be from Barnsley in the summer as they looked to regather for another push at promotion under then-manager Mark Hughes.
"On this occasion, we have received an acceptable bid, and Harry wished to take up the opportunity in a higher division," explained chief executive Ryan Sparks.
“He has been a top professional during his time at the club, building great relationships with everyone he has come across. I am proud of the way in which he took his opportunity here, playing such a key role for us over the past 18 months.”
