Bradford City have made versatile forward Dara Costelloe their fourth signing of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old joins on loan from Burnley.

Costelloe has experience of the League of Ireland, and has made six appearances for the Clarets this season, having signed a contract extension last summer.

He was top-scorer for their under-23s last season and can play wide or as a centre-forward.

NEW FACE: Dara Costello has joined Bradford City on loan

Costelloe was in the stands for Tuesday's defeat at home to Rochdale.

“I met the gaffer during the week and came and watched the game," he revealed. "I was impressed by the style of football he plays, and think I will learn a lot from him.

“The club is huge, and I was surprised by the amount of supporters at the game. The fanbase is great here, and I am looking forward to getting out there and playing in front of them on the pitch.

“I am a hard worker and will run myself into the ground and get my fair share of goals as well. I want to help the club achieve promotion.”

The Limerick-born player began his career at Galway United, moving to Lancashire in February 2021.