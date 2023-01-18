TIME was of the essence regarding Harrogate Town's loan signing of Bradford City defender Matty Foulds, manager Simon Weaver has revealed.

Despite featuring 21 times this term for the Bantams, Foulds has been allowed to leave his hometown club, who brought in another option in at left-back in the shape of Rotherham United loanee Tolaji Bola on Monday.

Yorkshire rivals Harrogate were quick to register their interest in the 24-year-old and a loan transfer was soon agreed.

Weaver said: “He is very reliable, has good ability on the ball and is a good size and experience. It was too good an opportunity to turn down, so we have tried to move quickly and bring him in.

Matty Foulds.

"I’m sure a player of his pedigree could have had other opportunities, so we’re delighted he has acted decisively; thanks to him and his agent for making it happen so quickly.

"We have played some excellent football at times this season, but our undoing has been the lack of size in the team at times and the overdependence of one or two at set plays, we want to have a more balanced and robust look about ourselves moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Foulds is the fifth City player to leave the club this month.

Loanee Tyreik Wright was recalled by parent club Aston Villa and immediately sold to Plymouth, while Jake Young has joined Barrow on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Fiacre Kelleher was recalled from a loan stint at Solihull to join Colchester on a permanent basis, with Lee Angol having signed for Sutton.

On the incoming front, Bradford have brought in five players.

