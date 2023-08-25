Bradford City will return to the transfer market after Saturday's game at home to Crewe Alexandra as they weigh up whether to make a move for a couple of players they have been tracking since the start of the season.

Defeats at Crawley Town and Morecambe have made for a disappointing start to another League Two campaign of high expectations for the Bantams.

There has been a less drastic overhaul than has become the norm at Valley Parade but four points from as many games will lead some to conclude more change is needed to adapt to the 3-4-2-1 system Hughes has switched to this season.

"Early next week we might have to make decisions on some of the players we have been tracking," said manager Mark Hughes. "We are not looking to jump into anything very late on, but may just have to shift our focus on some. We definitely have things in the works."

DECISIONS: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes, pictured with chief executive Ryan Sparks (right)

Lewis Richards, Ash Taylor, Alex Pattison, Tyler Smith, Clarke Oduor, Kevin McDonald and Daniel Oyegoke have signed already in this window, which closes at 11pm on September 1.

Hughes will be without Alex Gillead at the weekend, but could have Jamie Walker back from the ankle injury sustained against Colchester United.

“We’ll have to see on Friday if he gets a reaction or not," said his manager. "But I was more encouraged by what I saw on Thursday than certainly earlier in the week.

“I didn’t think he had any chance for the weekend. He may still miss out but he’s ahead of where I thought he was going to be when we first introduced him.

"I would imagine he’s another 10 to 14 days away.”