Wolverhampton Wanderers have released goalkeeper Joe O'Shaughnessy after calling him back from his loan at Bradford City.

The 20-year-old will continue to train with the Bantams and is a free agent but may have to go into non-league football having failed to make an impact at Valley Parade.

Harry Lewis has played every minute of the season thus far and player-coach Colin Doyle has usually been the back-up goalkeeper on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager Mark Hughes has made six signings this month with as many leaving the club, and has not entirely closed the door on more as he looks to shake up a squad which is off the pace in its stated aim this season of automatic promotion.

“Everybody starts the season with great enthusiasm because they feel they will be part of the first XI," said Hughes.

“Some haven’t been able to manage that on a regular basis. They’ve been really patient and haven’t caused me any problems whatsoever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it comes to a point where you’ve got to be fair to them and guys that feel they want that game time between now and the end of the season.

“You look at that a lot more favourably because they’ve been so patient and supportive of those in the team. They’ve given that support and trained correctly.

RECALL: Wolverhampton Wanderers have called Joe O'Shaughnessy back so they can release him

“I understand they’ve done their part and, as a reward, need to go out and play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad