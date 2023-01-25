BRADFORD CITY defender Yann Songo'o has joined League Two rivals Walsall on loan for the rest of the season.

The Frenchman, 31, who can also operate as a defensive midfielder, is out of contract in the summer and has been allowed to link up with ex-Bantams favourite Michael Flynn at the Bescot Stadium.

So far this month, City have brought in six players - experienced duo Adam Clayton and Matt Darbyshire, Irish defender Ciaran Kelly and loanees Thierry Neves, Dara Costelloe and Tolaji Boli.

The priority for the remaining days of the window is likely to revolve around some squad players leaving the club for pastures new.

Bradrord City's Yann Songo'o. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Already in January, several players have moved on to fellow League Two clubs.

Central defender Fiacre Kelleher has joined up with Colchester United, while striker Lee Angol has signed for Sutton United - both leaving on a permanent basis.

Left-back Matty Foulds have linked up with Harrogate Town on loan for the remainder of the season, while forward Jake Young has also joined Barrow for the rest of 2022-23.

Songo'o was brought in by ex-City chief Derek Adams, who previously worked with him at Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle and Ross County, in the summer of 2021.

He made 44 appearances in his season in the claret and amber in 2021-22 and has featured 19 times this term, mainly as a substitute.

His last league start came in the home defeat to Northampton Town on November 19.

