The Bantams trailed at half-time through Aaron Jarvis’s strike but Yann Songo’o hauled them level midway through the second half.

The same man then appeared to be fouled inside the penalty area as the visitors chased a winner, and Bradford also wanted a spot-kick awarded after Levi Sutton went down.

“The Songo’o one was clear, but Chris (referee Chris Sarginson) didn’t see it like we did. He’s driven into the box and got clipped and Levi was similar but we didn’t get it,” reflected Adams.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams: Exasperated.

Bradford sit 12th in the League Two table, six points off seventh place, currently occupied by Harrogate Town.

“We grew into the game and created some good openings. The second half was always going to be different because we had the wind,” added Adams, as his side prepare to replay their FA Cup tie against Exeter City tomorrow night.

“We gave away too many fouls in the first half which put us under pressure and we should have done better with the goal.

“We dominated the second half and scored a good goal. We hit the post and missed some unbelievable chances around the six-yard box. We lacked a bit of quality to finish off the chances that were falling for us and we couldn’t find a way to get the second goal. But that’s been the story of our season.”

Scunthorpe United: O’Hara; Millen, Onariase, Taft, Thompson; Kenyon (Hackney 55); Hippolyte, Perry, Beestin; Jarvis, Scimshaw (Green 71). Unused substitutes: Gallimore, Collins, Wood, Poulter.

Bradford City: O’Donnell; Threlkeld, O’Connor, Canavan, Ridehalgh; Sutton, Songo’o; Gilliead, Cooke, Eisa (Robinson 43); Angol. Unused substitutes: Evans, Foulds, Watt, Cousin-Dawson, Kelleher, Hornby.