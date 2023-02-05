MANAGER Mark Hughes was happy with Bradford City's performance, but frustrated at being forced to share the points with their League Two play off rivals when Mansfield scored a stoppage-time equaliser in front of a bumper 18,755 crowd at Valley Parade.

The match began well for the Bantams when leading scorer Andy Cook put them in front in the 29th minute with a smart near post header against his old club - his 17th goal of the season - from a left wing corner from Adam Clayton and only a fine save from Scott Flinders denied him a second goal.

However, Mansfield hit back strongly and home keeper Harry Lewis tipped Davis Kellor-Dunn's header over the bar just before half time and in the second half left back Toloji Bola cleared off the line after Kellor- Dunn's free kick was header goalwards by James Perch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Kilgour clipped the bar with a header before scoring the equaliser with another header when a right wing cross from Elliott Hewitt found him unmarked just beyond the far post.

The result keeps Mansfield one point ahead of Bradford and Hughes said: "I was disappointed in terms of the result, but pleased with the performance. We should have been good enough to see the game out to a conclusion, but they kept going forwards and got their rewards.

"We were under pressure at times and one or two efforts were cleared off the line, but for the most part we kept them at arms length. We had enough chances to win the game and we must do better at the top end of the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hughes had a special word of praise for Cook, who was in the starting line-up for the first time since Boxing Day. He said: "I thought it was the right time to bring him back and he scored with a fantastic header."

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Crichlow, Bola, Clayton, Gilliead, East (Nevers 75), Walker (Chapman 74), Cook, Eisa. Unused substitutes: Doyle (gk), Oliver, Derbyshire, Costello, Stubbs.

BACK IN THE GAME: Andy Cook headed Bradford City into the lead on his first start since Boxing Day Bruce Rollinson

Mansfield Town: Flinders, Hewitt, Akins, Clarke, Johnson (Bowery 36), Perch, QuInn (Swan 45), Wallace (Johnson 45), Oates (Kellor - Dunn 22), Reed (Maris 10), Kilgour. Unused substitutes: Harbottle (gk), Mason.

Advertisement Hide Ad