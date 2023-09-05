All Sections
BRADFORD CITY utility player Clarke Oduor has been called up to represent the Kenya national team this week for their friendly against Qatar on Thursday.
By Leon Wobschall
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST

Kenya will face the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts on Thursday (September 7) at the Al Janoub Stadium.

As a result, Oduor, who joined City in the summer, after previous spells at Yorkshire clubs Barnsley and Leeds United, will miss this weekend’s League Two home encounter with Grimsby Town on Saturday before travelling back to England next week.

Oduor, who can operate as a winger, wing-back, full-back and in midfield, joined City in the summer following his release from Barnsley. He signed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Clarke Oduor. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.Clarke Oduor. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.
Having graduated from Leeds’s academy in 2017, the 23-year-old moved to Oakwell in 2019, making a total of 57 appearances for the Reds.

His goal against Brentford on the final day of the 2019-20 season famously ensured his place in club folklore by preserving their second-tier status.

Oduor featured 14 times on loan for Hartlepool United last season.

The 24-year-old has previously been capped on one occasion by Kenya.

