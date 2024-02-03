In an ideal world, the Bradford City manager would have liked to have trimmed his big squad numbers down a little bit further.But some injury issues kicked in and he had to err on the side of caution to cover his bases as such.

He commented: “We have (trimmed it a little), but we have a few injuries with Alex Pattison and Jamie Walker and Dan (Oyegoke).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"These are guys that will come back into it when they are fit and then it (squad) may look a little bit full, but unfortunately that’s where we are.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: PA.

"I am not going to trim the squad down, but not knowing when these guys will be back and leaving ourselves short.

"We have got to be aware there’s (also) going to be two or three niggles and it might give us the chance to rotate players and keep them fit.

"But we have tried to move players out who we did not see taking us forward or they saw their futures lie elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think everyone we have right now is fully committed to winning games for Bradford and doing the best for the club."

Pattison and Walker are progressing in their injury rehabilitation, but Alexander has stressed that he will not overly push them to return ahead of schedule and is mindful of player welfare.

He added: "Patto is still on crutches unfortunately after his operation. But that’s just a timeframe thing.

"He’s working hard every day in the gym and with Jamie, he’s almost like he’s got to a point where we think he’s right there for us. But he’s still there and not been out on the grass for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is getting better, but it’s really slow at the moment and what we don’t want to do is get desperate and bring Jamie back in and push and pressure him and he’s not right.