AFTER back-to-back defeats at the start of his Bradford City tenure, Tuesday night's final EFL Trophy group fixture at home to Barnsley assumes a fair bit of importance to Graham Alexander.

Both City and the Reds have already qualified for the knock-out stages, but Alexander bristles at any suggestions that the all-Yorkshire affair is a 'dead rubber'.

Certainly for his own side, who were left reeling after a wretched first-half performance saw them concede four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 televised League Two loss at Notts County on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions and a drama is in danger of lurching into a full-blown crisis if their disappointing form continues.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander is deep in thought while observing his side's League Two game at Notts County on Saturday. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Manager Alexander said: "If we are putting the kit on, we are there to fight and win. That’s the reality and it’s not a dead rubber when you put a shirt on in professional football.

"We’ll obviously make some changes to the team and give other players an opportunity.

"The second half (at Notts) is what they have got to reproduce. It might not be the same players, but it’s got to be the same performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was looking at each individual and who was going to ‘chuck it’ and who was going to keep fighting.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins, whose Reds side return to action on Tuesday night in a EFL Trophy group clash at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Every single player kept fighting in the second half and that’s a minimum requirement and what we will insist on week in week out."

Both sides - who have taken six points apiece from their two fixtures - may be guaranteed a place in the last-32 draw already, but there is an incentive for the winner.

The group winner will earn themselves a home ground in the next round in December when they will play a runner up from a group in the same north region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander continued: “I’m not sure if it gets a bad rap. It is a bit down the pecking order for some teams, but I think it’s an amazing opportunity for League One and Two teams to get to Wembley.

"Whether you are a player or a coach, if you have an opportunity, you have got to try and take it.

"We want to win and if you go into any game of football without that in your mind, first and foremost, you should not be in professional football, to be honest.

"We have not been winning enough this season, so any game is one we have to try and win to get the momentum going. Tuesday is a big one for my team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley are halfway through a run of four successive away games in all competitions, with Neill Collins's side having shown strong form on the road this term.

They have been beaten just one in nine matches on their travels so far in 2023-24, a 3-0 League One loss at Derby County earlier this month.

Barnsley visit Lincoln City in League One on Saturday, with City having successive home matches this week.