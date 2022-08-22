Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers: Romoney Crichlow keen to impress Huddersfield Town against Championship opposition

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old is in the sixth loan of his career with a Bantams team pushing for League Two promotion and at home to Championship opposition for the second round running tonight.

Facing Blackburn Rovers will be a chance to prove to the Terriers he can perform at that level, and follow close friend Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s example by coming back from a loan ready for the first team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s the league that I’ve been loaned from so there’s a point to prove,” he admitted.

SETTLING IN: Romoney Crichlow is enjoyed life at Bradford City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“It’s a very good Championship team who have started the season well. It’s another good opportunity to learn together, experience different attacks, different formations and quality of player.

“Rarmani’s like a brother to me, we speak all the time. I’m proud of what he achieved last season (winning League One promotion with Rotherham United) and it’s something I can look at and say, ‘It’s possible.’

“He told me to stay fit and have fun.”

His Bradford manager Mark Hughes thinks the second part is not to be under-estimated, and is aiding his development.

Andy Cook of Bradford City celebrates with teammate Romoney Crichlow after victory in the Carabao Cup first round match between Bradford City and Hull City. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

“I think the guys are enjoying their time together,” he reflects. “A lot have come at the same time and you see a lot of different relationships forming very quickly. The guys who have been here a long time are good guys.

“When you’re pulling in the same direction and winning it’s always going to be fun.

“We’ve been really pleased with Rom. Everybody can see the talent he has.

“I think we did really well to get Rom. His club and probably Rom himself felt he was ready to play at a higher level after a great period at Swindon. I just felt the attraction of the fanbase and the platform we can give players tipped the decision in our favour. I don’t think he would have come to League Two for anyone else.