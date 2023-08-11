Bradford City v Colchester United: Sam Stubbs hopes time-wasting clampdown is a home help

BRADFORD CITY centre-back Sam Stubbs is not yet fully sold on the new interpretations to football's laws this season but he thinks they could help his side at Valley Parade.

Discouraging and compensating for time-wasting has been the most talked-about aspect of how games were played in the first week of the Football League campaign, with larger amounts of time added and clampdowns on things such as kicking the ball away.

With many teams coming to Valley Parade last term focused on avoiding defeat rather than trying to win, time-wasting was a regular frustration for manager Mark Hughes, and this could be a help.

Saturday's League Two game against Colchester United will be the first test after two away games.

HOLDING FIRE: Bradford City centre-back Sam Stubbs is yet to be convinced on the new interpretations of the laws

"I can understand why they've done it and I don't think it's the worst thing for us at Valley Parade," said Stubbs, whose side were held to 10 home draws last season.

"This year there could be a different element to the way the games will go so it could be positive for us."

Overall, though, he is yet to be won over by the new approaches.

"A lot's come in, whether it's a positive or a negative we'll soon find out but initially I'm not too big a fan," said the centre-back.

"I understand why they've done it and I think there was definitely room for improvement.

"The new offside rule is crazy because the refs are going to have some sort of say on whether you could have done better, whether you could have cleared it, for example, so it's going to be subjective.

"Time will tell if there's more muscle injuries but it's something the sports scientists will keep an eye on. As players we'll probably have to be more professional."

The changes have not stopped there, with Hughes fielding a new 3-5-2 formation this season.

"I'm fortunate I've played it before and had success," said Stubbs, expected to play on Saturday despite needing stitches as City won on penalties in the League Cup at Accrington Stanley.

"There will be things we have to iron out but it's really positive. Everyone's fully on board and they understand what the manager wants a bit better.