The Bantams have built in enough depth that they were able to loan right-back Oskar Threlkeld to Conference side Oldham Athletic this week.

So with Alex Gillead and Harry Chapman picking up injuries in Tuesday’s 2-1 League Cup defeat to Blackburn Rovers, it would be stupid to take a risk with either.

“It’s not so much issues with the physicality of the game, more contact injuries,” said Hughes, explaining his conundrum.

HOME ADVANTAGE: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“We’ve got enough cover. If I feel it’s better guys miss out one game so they don’t miss four by going one more time than they should, we’ll try to protect players. It’s in the club’s interest to do that and mine as the manager.

“We can manage contact injuries, which you will get, and they resolve themselves quite quickly. If you compound the problem by playing them too readily after injuries, it can become an issue.”

But Hughes says the pair will be “itching” to play because Bradford are enjoying themselves so much at Valley Parade. Just as well, because this is the second of four straight games there spread across three competitions.

Given they have League Two’s biggest crowds by far, one would expect that to translate to home form, but last season City only won six league matches in West Yorkshire. Although this campaign began with a 0-0 against Doncaster Rovers Hughes senses players rising to the crowd.

“We look strong at home and the support we get is fantastic,” said the former Wales manager.

“As soon as we turn up, we’re itching to play. Maybe that’s not been the case in the recent past.