Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers: Pitch inspection confirmed as weather plunges game into doubt
The two sides are scheduled to lock horns tomorrow (January 20), although sub-zero temperatures in Yorkshire have plunged the game into doubt. Bradford have confirmed a pitch inspection will be held to determine whether the pitch is playable.
It will be conducted at 1:30pm today (January 19), with fans to be updated once a decision has been reached.
A statement issued by Bradford read: “There will be a 1.30pm pitch inspection at the University of Bradford Stadium today, ahead of tomorrow's scheduled visit of Doncaster Rovers. City are set to host their Yorkshire neighbours at 3.00pm on Saturday January 20.
“Sub-zero temperatures of up to -7°C over the course of the week have meant areas of the Valley Parade surface are currently frozen, with temperatures set to increase in the lead-up to the game.
“Frost covers, effective to -4°C, have been covering the pitch since last Friday, with every effort made to make the pitch playable.
“The club will keep supporters updated on the outcome of the pitch inspection.”