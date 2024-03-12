Even 12th in League Two with games fast running out, the Bantams host Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday with plenty still to play for. And if anyone does not realise, centre-back Sam Stubbs says their team-mates will spell it out for them.

A whiteboard in the players' room at their Woodhouse Grove training base is used to inspire them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Bradford and Forest Green have something to play for on Tuesday, and even though the home team have more to do, you would much rather be in their shoes.

The eco warriors know victory will lift them out of the relegation zone that has been their home for much of the season if Doncaster Rovers win at Colchester United.

Three points will not get the Bantams into the play-off spots but the nature of League Two means they are still being kept interested.

Gillingham currently sit in seventh, five points ahead from two games more after the Bantams lost a couple of matches recently to waterlogged pitches. As the concussion protocols which ruled him out at Accrington Stanley are likely to do so again, Stubbs could be one of the few home players hoping the forecast raun stays away from a Valley Parade surface which has not taken it well recently.

AMBITIONS: Bradford City centre-back Sam Stubbs (right)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all of their next five games due to be in Yorkshire – the only away match is at Harrogate Town – the incentives are clear but anyone struggling to grasp it is put straight.

"In the players room we've been writing down recent results a few quotes and the points we've taken," says Stubbs, the son of former Rotherham United manager Alan.

"It's not anything planned, it's just somebody taking a pen and writing what they want on the whiteboard.

"There's nothing weird and wonderful but you do see it and the boys change it. It's a green W or a red L.

NOT GIVING UP: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something we've done more recently. I've had different things at different clubs but it's something we've done when we've gone on a good run.

"There's loads of stuff knocking around. Outside the physio room every day there's a new quote so when you walk upstairs you see it."

The whiteboard words of wisdom are purely player-led.

"The staff don't really come in there, that's our place," adds Stubbs. "A few boys write on it more than others but it's completely down to us, that's our responsibility and motivation generated from the players."

DISAPPOINTMENT: Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood consoles Sam Stubbs at the final whistle as the Bantams miss the chance to go to a Wembley Football League Trophy final thanks to a late Wycombe Wanderers goal

Motivation is a very individual thing, and Stubbs puts it down to being a defender that he does not look too far ahead, but he says others do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wouldn't know what points we are or where we are," he claimed. "It's not something I feel benefits me.

"I just think you start getting to a mindset where you're thinking, 'If we win this, and we win that,' and then you drop points, there's a danger in doing that. But whatever floats your boat, really.

"I don't know if it's a centre-half mentality but I don't like getting too carried away even when we win games. When the final whistle goes, that's when I like to enjoy it."

The play-offs are not everyone's cup of tea but they do keep seasons across the Football League alive and offer Bradford the chance of finally getting back to Wembley after narrowly losing two semi-finals in the last 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The best way to go up is the play-offs," says Stubbs, on the losing side in last season's semi-final and the last four of this term's Football League Trophy. "It's probably not the best for your heart but it's something I'd love to do in my career.

"There's a lot of pressure involved but I think we've got a team and a manager and a staff who are capable of navigating through that.

"Ultimately it's down to the players to perform on the pitch to make that come to fruition.

"Luckily enough I think I've always had something to play for, even if it was going down at Notts County. I've never been in no-man's land and that's massive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wouldn’t be a nice feeling to be speaking now if we were, it would be a bit of a pointless conversation and it shouldn't happen at this club.

"The gaffer always says the potential and possibilities of this league mean it's still in our hands. When it's out of your hands it's a bit of a helpless feeling.”

The bitterness of those defeats – in extra-time at Carlisle in May and last month when a mistake from the hitherto excellent Stubbs cost his team against Wycombe Wanderers – is not something he wants to nurture.

"It will motivate the team but me, not massively,” he insists. “It's not something I think about at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be great to do it and hopefully if and when that moment comes I'm looking forward to it.

"Sitting here right now, it's not going to happen unless we win games so there's no point thinking about it.