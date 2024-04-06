The defender respectfully disagrees. He is at pains to point out that he will head back to parent club Brentford as not just a better player, but a ‘stronger person’ as well. For young players who head out on loan, that is surely the ultimate aim.

Oyegoke, who returned to Bradford at the end of winter after being sidelined following shoulder surgery in mid-November, said: “I have played in lots of different positions and been in a team that was winning and then one that hasn’t won for a while.

"I’ve faced both ends of the spectrum this season and it’s done me well in terms of experience and I think I’ve grown a lot.

Bradford City loanee Daniel Oyegoke, pictured in EFL Cup action against Middlesbrough in September. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"100 per cent, it’s made me a stronger person and better player. That’s for certain.”

While many clubs in City’s shoes would have terminated Oyegoke’s season-long loan after his autumnal injury, Alexander kept the window open for him to return in the new year and the 21-year-old remains very grateful for that.

He continued: "For me, I loved my time here and the players and I was always keen to come back.

"But it was more up to the gaffer and I knew it was a new gaffer as well. It was whatever he decided and I would have respected it.

"He was absolutely brilliant. He’d call me quite often and we’d have good chats and I’d speak to him about the games that were being played and I’d wish them luck and stuff as well.

"Often loan boys, especially when injured, get forgotten. But that was not the case at all, they (manager, staff and players) were unbelievable."

Oyegoke admits his faith also played its part in helping him to contend with his first serious injury.

He said: “It was (unnerving). But I have a great faith and it was something that had to happen; for what reason, I don’t know.

"For me, it was just about cracking on, getting my body in a great place and working on things I wanted to work on technically and physically.