Bradford City v Grimsby Town: Attacking conundrum for Mark Hughes and a Pointon poser

IT MAY only be early September, but should Bradford City pick up three points this lunch-time, then it might just be remembered for a fair while.

The Bantams head into the game without some key forward options in the shape of last season's top-scorer Andy Cook, who scored a late winner against former club Grimsby in a dramatic win on April 1, Alex Pattison, Clarke Oduor and most probably Tyler Smith.

Mark Hughes is entrusted with finding a solution and youngster Bobby Pointon could come into the picture.

Hughes said: "Obviously, we are lacking Cooky and Tyler was a recent one and it looks like he may miss out as well.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"It's seeing the best options and best way to go, so we still have got that attacking threat we need.

"We have still got good options and options down wide and down the middle as well.

"We may have to change it around a little bit, in terms of what we are going to do. But we will still have that threat. That's the intention obviously.

"We have just got to make sure we are on the front foot and asking questions of them. As long as we get good bodies and good numbers in the areas where the ball is, it is difficult for the opposition."

On Pointon, who has come off the bench in three of the past four games, the City chief added: "He had really good minutes in pre-season and without fail, impressed in every game he has played. Once the season starts, I am more inclined to go with senior players, initially.

"But whenever he is introduced, he makes an impression and has done really well."

City face a familiar face in in-form Mariners winger Abo Eisa today and Hughes says he has no second thoughts on releasing him at the end of last season.

On Eisa, among the nominees for the League Two player of the month gong for August, Hughes continued: "We didn't get a return in those two years just because he could not have that sustained fitness that he needs.