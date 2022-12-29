Bradford City v Harrogate Town: Bantams will use FA Cup encounter as fuel, but Sulphurites look to move on

Only one team will be leaning on memories of the last Yorkshire derby between Bradford City and Harrogate Town when the teams meet again at Valley Parade on Thursday, and it will be the losers.

The neighbours have developed a good rivalry since first meeting in 2020, thanks in no small part to the fact that underdogs Harrogate have won five of the six games. The Bantams finally got one over on them in League Two in October, only for the Sulphurites to knock them out of the FA Cup in November.

Form makes Town favourites in December after three straight league wins, plus City’s three defeats – four in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a run like that, Bradford should not lack motivation but manager Mark Hughes could still dip into the memory bank for more.

BAD MEMORIES: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not easy when you’re on a run of form like this,” said Hughes, whose players were booed off at Carlisle United on Boxing Day.

“Three games ago we were pushing for the automatic (promotion) places. Now that’s changed and maybe the atmosphere around the team has changed as a consequence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You’ve just got to stick your chests out and show personality and character. The group has got that so just get on with it.”

He also wants a reaction to the Cup loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ILLNESS: But Harrogate Town hope Alex Pattison will be fit to face Bradford City

"It's there, it's a recent memory," he said. "On the day, for whatever reason we found it difficult to get going in the game and when they scored there wasn't really a reaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to be better than we were against them last time out and I feel we will be.

"It was one of our poorest performances and we didn't really turn up on that day but we've got another opportunity to address that. We know we can play a hell of a lot better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposite number Simon Weaver, whose side won a dramatic added-time victory at Grimsby Town on Boxing Day, does not want to dwell on November.

"We've played in a different style in recent weeks that's worked," he argued. "We want to treat each game in isolation, be really focused and as determined as if we'd lost the last few."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver's biggest concern is that Monday’s highs do not take too much out of a squad beset by injury.

"We have to get going again and I'm glad it is a big game with a big crowd,” he said. "They showed great resilience (on Monday), probably on the back of the previous wins in the league. We feel like we've got goals in us now."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Muldoon made his first appearance in a month from the bench and summer Max Wright finally made his debut after injuring his ankle in pre-season.

Having recovered from a knee injury, Alex Pattison was ill on Christmas Day, and Kyle Ferguson badly injured his knee in training in the build-up to Christmas. Danny Grant continues to be troubled by a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need everybody right on it," said Weaver. "We need the same energy and front-foot mentality to put ourselves about on a big pitch so we need honest chats with a few."

Last six games: Bradford City LLLLWW; Harrogate Town WWLWLD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: R Joyce (Teesside)