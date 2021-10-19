Bradford City v Hartlepool United – Same intensity sought by Bantams chief Derek Adams

Now the challenge for a squad suffering a few injuries is maintaining it at home to Hartlepool United this evening.

Adams sometimes comes across as quite intense – no bad thing – and his team reflected that against Bristol Rovers.

“Watching it back, the performance was even better than we felt on Saturday,” he said. “A few supporters have told me it was the best first-half performance they have seen at Valley Parade in three-and-a-half years.

“We can replicate the same intensity. We have a squad in place capable of doing that.

“We have played with different styles this season. We have played 4-2-3-1, 4-1-2-1-2 diamond, 4-2-2-2, three at the back and 4-3-3 so we have got great adaptability to deal with any of the teams which come up against us.”

The Bantams are unbeaten at home in six League Two matches this season, even if the absence of forwards Abo Eisa and Lee Angol is perhaps making it hard to tip the balance in some games.

Former Huddersfield Town left-back Liam Ridehalgh’s quad muscle will be assessed after tightness on Saturday, but Gareth Evans is back.

Last six games: Bradford City DDWLLD; Hartlepool United LWDLDD

Referee: T Nield (Huddersfield)

Last time: Bradford City 0 Hartlepool United 1, November 26, 2005, League One.