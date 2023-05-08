BRADFORD CITY are poised to break a 22-year modern-day home attendance record of over 22,000 - set in their Premier League days - today.

There will be expectation - and a fair few nerves - to add to the sense of occasion. For Mark Hughes, it is an occasion that was always made to be as City aim to take that final key step to take them over the line in terms of confirming their play-off place with a point.

Against the champions, no less.

Hughes said: “It’s like it was meant to be on the last game of the season.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"It’s going to be a massive game for everybody and the intention is to get the job done.”

On Orient, who will be backed by around 2,400 of their own fans who will be travelling up from the capital, he continued: “We have healthy respect for them because they are the champions and deservedly so.

“But they will have respect for us as well.

“I would imagine they will come and give us a proper game, so I look forward to it.

“It’s a game against a very good team who we’ll have to play exceptionally well against to overcome.”

City are determined to channel the hurt of Wednesday night when they suffered a painful late loss at Crewe, with Hughes confident that his side will deliver a positive reaction and put the result behind them with their season. They certainly should require no team talk.

The City boss added: “We were disappointed obviously, but if it was a fatal blow maybe we’d all be flat and it would be very difficult to lift the guys.

“But we haven’t suffered a fatal blow, we’re very much in the mix and we’ve still got an opportunity.

“While that’s the case and we’ve just got one game to go, the last game of the normal season, let’s give it our best shot.

“We’ve done really well to get into this position, so let’s try and finish it off.

“We always get a reaction. When we’ve had these setbacks before, inevitably we come back and get a good positive performance and result.

“That’s what we’ll need again and we’ll ask that from the guys.

“They did a big effort at Crewe, but it wasn’t to be. But we’ve got another chance coming up very quickly.”

The game kicks off at 12.30pm.

Referee: G Eltringham (Tyne and Wear).

