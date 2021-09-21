Bradford City v Manchester United U21s: Bantams to mix youth and experience for United U21s tie

Derek Adams: Bradford City manager will make changes for tonight’s visit of the Red Devils. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Adams will dilute the pool with youngsters Finn Cousin-Dawson, Kian Scales, Reece Staunton and George Sikora, but will still have a pretty streetwise squad for tonight’s 7pm kick-off.

Many of the Manchester United youngsters will be well below the age limit and some of their best could be held back for tomorrow’s League Cup game against West Ham United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If wearing the red shirt brings pressure, so does performing for Bradford, whose average home gate this season would put them fifth in League One and is bigger than Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Hull City’s. That brings expectations not met by two draws and three defeats in five matches.

“It’s important not to get distracted, understand your processes and your experiences,” said Adams.

“Last season we were near the bottom of the goal expectancy table and now we’re near the top. We are missing a player that can score out of nothing and it’s a player we will have to try and find in the January transfer window.

“But we’ve got good experience throughout the team, which is important.”

Bradford were beaten 3-0 at home by League One Lincoln City in their opening game.