Even if they are not at full fitness.

Jamie Walker is a case in point. His ability to unlock doors in the final third is likely to be key if City are to somehow nick into the top seven, with Graham Alexander revealing that the Scot was keen to put his hand up and help out despite not being at full pelt following a deep-seated hamstring injury.

The Bradford chief said: “He’s missed three months of football and training. He hasn’t been training with us that long.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City's Jamie Walker. Picture: Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we were at an earlier stage of the season with a lot longer left, his return to play might have taken another week to 10 days.

"But the games are running out and Jamie’s absolutely desperate to help us be successful.

"He’s not up to full match speed, but neither is Tyreik (Wright). Tuesday was his first 90 minutes for a long time.

"But they are both creative, attacking players and great options. We just have to give them the minutes to get up to speed as we know how valuable they are to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We finished the game (on Tuesday) with two defenders and Tyreik at left back. We had as much attacking threat as possible.

"We’ll always put teams out to attack games. Jamie gives us something that we’ve missed because he’s slightly different.

"He was a really bright spark for us when we first came in. Unfortunately, we lost him for three months and it’s great to have him back.

"Fingers crossed, he stays fit for the rest of the season."

City play host to leaders Mansfield on Saturday, with their ability to trade punches with the division’s best likely to be significantly tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander added: "They’ve been striving to get out this division for a good few years and have gone really close.

"They’ve got a vastly-experienced manager who has been there for a little while and gone through the ups and downs with play-offs and so forth.

"They have similar aspirations to us, but are obviously in a much better position.

"That’s where we have to show we can compete with the best in the division in this one-off game.