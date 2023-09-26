YORKSHIRE rivals Bradford City and Middlesbrough will do battle in the League Cup tonight boosted by impressive weekend victories and keen to add a fresh chapter to their fine history in the competition.

The last two remaining White Rose clubs in the draw may not see the Carabao Cup as a priority for the campaign, but both will want to maintain the form which saw them secure three points each on Saturday, while also grabbing a little glory along the way.

Both sides have a heritage to be proud of when it comes to the League Cup, with Boro winning it in 2004 after twice finishing as runners-up and Bradford making it all the way to the final as a League Two club a decade ago.

Safe passage through to round four would not only offer up bragging rights as the last remaining Yorkshire club in the competition, but it also provides the winners with an all-important follow-up success to maintain forward momentum.

Former England schoolboys international Rayhaan Tulloch, right, gets another chance to impress Bradford City boss Mark Hughes on Tuesday (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

For Championship Middlesbrough, the 2-1 win over Southampton secured their first three points of the campaign, while League Two Bradford stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a thumping win at Stockport that leaves them just two points outside the League Two play-offs.

Bradford manager Mark Hughes is expected to give talented winger Rayhaan Tulloch another chance to impress after the on-loan West Brom man caught the eye at Rodney Road in what was his first start since joining on deadline day.

“It was a great result for us on Saturday and we’ll be very confident after that as we look forward to playing Middlesbrough on Tuesday night,” he said. “I think Ray probably took a few Newport supporters aback with the level of skill that he’s got.

“The reaction of the crowd was telling. They realised, ‘goodness me, this guy could be a problem’ and he certainly was. I’m pleased for him because it was his first real start and a very good performance.”

Mark Hughes is looking for his Bradford team to build on their win over Newport on Saturday (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Hughes believes his team’s task has been made tougher after the Teesiders picked up their first win of the campaign at the eighth attempt against his former club Saints on Saturday.

“That was important for them,” he said. “It would possibly have been better for us if they’d got beaten but it was against one of my former teams so don’t cry too many tears for them.

“We’ll be in good shape and we’ll give it a good go. It’s one we’re all looking forward to. It’s easier going into a game like that against higher opposition with a win under our belts.”

Boro captain Jonny Howson, fresh from scoring the decisive goal against the Saints, believes it is now crucial for the team to push on and put together a winning run - starting at Valley Parade.

“It’s been a tough time recently,” said the former Leeds United midfielder. “Performances have been up and down - there has been much to improve on.