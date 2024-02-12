Bradford City v Milton Keynes Dons - Bantams keen to add goals to string of clean sheets
The Bantams go into tonight’s League Two clash against manager Graham Alexander’s former club Milton Keynes Dons understandably on a high following Saturday’s 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Wrexham.
After their Football Trophy win over Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers and their 0-0 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon, it was their third successive clean sheet.
But while they are proving obdurate at the back-end, they continue to find it difficult to convert at the other, the last time they scored more than the one goal coming in the 4-2 defeat at home to Crawley Town on January 6.
The late, late win at the Racecourse Ground came courtesy of a 90th-minute strike from Andy Cook - his 14th goal of the season - and marked only the second time Phil Parkinson’s team had been beaten at home in 2023-24.
The other team to do that were Milton Keynes - then managed by Graham Alexander - who won 5-3 on the opening day of the season.
The Bantams boss was sacked by the Dons board in mid-October after just 16 games in charge and his former club arrive at Valley Parade in good form, their 2-1 win at home to Accrington Stanley on Saturday their third in four games and one which strengthened their hold on sixth spot in the standings.
Tuesday night’s clash is the first of three home games in a row for the Bantams, with Sutton United scheduled to visit on Saturday before the midweek Trophy semi-final against Wycombe Wanderers.
Goalkeeper Sam Walker is hoping the team can give home fans plenty to cheer about.
“I am looking forward to getting back home,” said Walker. “As players, a lot of people love the Saturday-Tuesday games, especially after a win like Saturday’s.
“We have big back-to-back home games coming up, then we have a great opportunity in the cup.”