Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams’ league season has got off to a rocky start with one point from their opening two games.

Last weekend, Hughes’s side conceded deep into second-half stoppage time as they lost at Barrow. However, there was plenty of encouragement to take from their League Cup win over Championship side Hull in midweek.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want to continue winning. It is important we go on a run now,” said Hughes as his side welcome Newport County to Valley Parade.

“The first two games were disappointing, but last Tuesday showed everything we have been working on, and was the closest to where we need to be this season. We are most likely to dominate possession against sides in League Two. That is how the last two games have panned out and that will probably continue. We have shown against Hull that if we lack that control in possession, we can go other ways.

“Having that ability to react and adjust to what the opposition are setting us shows we have more than one gameplan and we will need that variation to our game on Saturday, and throughout the season.”

Newport also have one point from their first two games and Hughes is keen to keep it that way.

He added: “Last year, we were conscious of the fact that too many teams came to Valley Parade and had an enjoyable experience. That is not our intention this year.

Andy Cook celebrates scoring for Bradford against Hull in the midweek cup win (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“We want teams turning up and thinking they have to play exceptionally to get anything from the game. We have the ability to do that. We always want to improve, particularly going forward.”