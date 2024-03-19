It would be a surprise if Alexander did not make changes for Tuesday's game, but it would be a shock if Alex Gilliead did not play an important part somewhere,

The Bantams were beaten 5-1 on Saturday by League Two leaders Mansfield Town, who scored their first four before half-time.

"It was a reality check, but we still have ambitions for this season," insisted Alexander, whose side are 15th but only seven points off the play-offs with two games in hand.

Alex Gilliead of Bradford City knows a reaction is needed (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“We have to show on Tuesday if it was the real us, or if we are a different team, and that Saturday just was not our day.

“We have to show what we are about. We can say what we want, but our actions need to prove our words right on Tuesday.

“We have a chance to restore the faith in ourselves, and more importantly the faith in our supporters.”

Gilliead has started 111 League Two matches since he returned to the club three years ago.

He joined as a winger, has spent much of this season in central midfield and was preferred to Brad Halliday at right wing-back at the weekend. Wherever he plays, the stamina that feeds into his durability is crucial, though he admits there are other elements he needs to improve.

“Greg (Stebbings), the sports scientist tells us a lot about our data," he said. "Stats-wise, with goals and assists, I do focus on that as I need to improve with things like that - key passes and all those type of things, shooting.

"I do look at them and since I have been here, I have said that I do need to improve on them. It’s something I do try to work on in training.

"But when the games come this thick and fast, you are just more focused on each game as it comes and are not really on the training pitch as much."