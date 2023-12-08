Bradford City v Salford City: Graham Alexander determined not to rush into bad decisions with Bantams players - like Ammies did with him
Alexander's two years at Salford City were cut short when he was sacked by co-owner Gary Neville in October 2020 – a decision the ex-defender later admitted was a mistake.
Although Alexander insists there isn’t any bitterness it perhaps strengthens his resolve not to rush to judgement on any Bantams players ahead of a transfer window where he will look to thin out a bloated squad.
“I'm trying to hold judgement for a few more games yet,” he says. “We've had a good recent run of form but we hadn't prior to that and it's the same players so I'm just trying to make sure we can maintain the consistency of our performances and results.
“We're learning week by week, game by game, about the individuals we have but we've still not been here long enough to make any harsh or rash judgement.
“We'll get to January, a few more games under us, hopefully a few more wins. If it goes the other way, we'll see the personality players.
“I'm not looking at one part of the team thinking, 'Oh my God, we need to do this, that or the other,' that's not the case and I hope it's not the case in three or four weeks because I'm really enjoying working with all the players. If we want long-term success we have to have consistency and five or six weeks isn't long enough to judge consistency.”
Alexander, who has Vadaine Oliver and Alex Pattison fit again but not yet ready to start, says he holds no grudges against the Ammies.
“I had a great time,” he reflects. “I was there for just over two years, won promotion in the first year, got to a cup final in the second year.
“If you have success at a club I think you always have long-standing relationships with people that go through the ages.
“I look at that time really fondly because I was treated very well there by the players, by the fans, by the staff. But all good things come to an end. When I think of Salford I smile. When you have to make decisions you're not going to make them all right. I don't. That's life.”
