ELLIOT WATT must be prepared to run the gauntlet at his former club on Sunday, according to his good friend Levi Sutton.

The Salford City schemer, who rejected a new contract at Bradford City last summer, makes his first return to the club in an intriguing Roses clash between two teams side by side in the top eight.

On Watt, Sutton said: "They are a good team with a few players who we know with Watty being one of them. He is a good friend of mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We speak now and again. It (stick) is part and parcel of football. You give it - obviously he was giving it back at Salford away when they won (in the Papa John's Trophy).

Levi Sutton in action for Bradford City earlier this season (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just tongue in cheek and you just get on with it.”

Sutton made his first home league start of the season in Thursday's key win over Harrogate as Bradford dug deep to chisel out a victory which owed plenty to togetherness and character after a rough spell in their season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an occasion for substance and not style and for Sutton, that's what every successful promotion candidate requires.He continued: "You could feel that tension because we have been on a bad run and there was no hiding from that. We wanted to show a performance of a team that is wanting to work hard and that is the bare minimum.

"You don't see many teams go up without that togetherness and looking back, that Morecambe team (in 2020-21 under Derek Adams) probably did not have the best players, but they all worked hard for each other to get out of this league and you need that in a team and I don't think you will find many teams who go up without that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Walker could feature on the bench against Salford after missing the last two games due to illness, but Scott Banks is out for a short spell with a shin injury.

Boss Mark Hughes said: "We are against a good team who have had a good result and will be in confident mood. But Harrogate were and we were able to get a 100 per cent record against them this season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last six games: Bradford WLLLLW; Salford LWWWDW.

Referee: N Hair (Cambridgeshire).

Advertisement Hide Ad