With Songo’o, Levi Sutton, Gareth Evans and Abo Eisa recovered from injuries which stopped them playing in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic (or in Evans’s case, took him off), Adams will have to judge what changes if any to make after his first win as Bantams manager.

Midfielder Songo’o had a knee injury in pre-season, whilst striker Lavery is playing catch-up after joining days before the new campaign started. The latter was on the bench on Saturday, but did not come off it.

“The problem for Caolan is that he hasn’t had any games for us,” admitted Adams. “It is a slight issue.

Yann Songo'o followed Derek Adams from Morecambe to Bradford CIty. Pictures: Getty Images

“It’s difficult at this moment because we’re playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. But he is working well in training and was on the bench on Saturday.”

It will be a similar dilemma with regards to former Morecambe player Songo’o, but Adams is pleased he has choices to make.

“There’s never a right or wrong time,” he reflected.

“He could start but he will certainly be in and around the 18-man squad.

Bantams chief Derek Adams.

“The only player that we have out for the game is (right-back) Oscar Threlkeld. Everyone else will hopefully be available.

“It’s been very difficult and we’ve had to chop and change the bench.

“We had to make a change on Saturday to enable us to have consistency. It’s great that we’ve hopefully only got the one out.”

Last six games: Bradford City WLDLDL; Stevenage WDWWDW

Referee: M Coy (Durham)