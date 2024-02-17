Bradford City defender Matty Platt (right). Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It’s part of life, for better or worse, at Valley Parade, with City’s players mindful that their good work of the past seven days is in danger of being undone if they don’t dispose of struggling Sutton United today.

Defender Matty Platt said: "From the outside, it’ll be one where we do have to win. From ourselves, we know where we are in the league and in games like that, we’ve got to take advantage and get a win.

"We know where we are and we’ll be trying our best to go and do that.

"We’ve got that pressure on us now, but we’ve got to take that and thrive on it. From now until the end of the season, we will have to win more than we lose."

While many have cast aside City’s hopes of gatecrashing the top seven in recent times, Platt insists that those that matter - in the dressing room - have never lost heart and provides an element of logic as to just why.

Platt continued: “I think we hold it (judge) to ourselves to see how we are playing. It’s easier when you are playing well if that makes sense.

"When people are writing you off and you aren’t playing well and you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel, I’d say it’s tough.

"But with having those good (previous) performances, we’ve just kind of not been getting those results.

"It’s keeping that belief and getting the validation in the last two games has been great to add to that belief that we can carry on for the rest of the season.”

Midweek highs saw Platt fire home a cracking drive in the comprehensive 4-0 win against MK Dons and he admits it was the top goal of his career to date.

He quipped: “A few of the lads were asking me if it was the best goal I have ever scored and I think I took them back to a primary school game where I might have scored one similar!