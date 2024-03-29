Bradford City v Tranmere Rovers: Former Hearts player Jamie Walker's protest perspective as frustrated Bantams fans prepare to make feelings known
Amid a growing disconnect between sections of supporters and the club, Bradford City Fans Independent Group have organised a protest that will take place outside of the directors entrance at Valley Parade ahead of today’s game.
Walker acknowledges that the players bear culpability for the poor form on the pitch which is contributing to a sense of unease around the club.
He understands fans’ discontent, certainly on that count.
He also recalls being a frustrated supporter himself back in his youth as a Hearts fan, so has his own insight into City’s current predicament.
Walker, keen to extend his time at City with his deal up this summer, said: “That comes with any big football club. If you are not doing things right on the pitch and winning matches, anger and frustration will come.
"I’ve been there before at Hearts a lot of times with protests and so on. I actually used to go to a few protests when I was a kid at Tynecastle, so that comes when you are playing for a big football club and not producing on the pitch.
"There’s anger and frustration among the supporters and it’s understandable. We’re 17th in the league and lost four games on the bounce by quite a lot of margins and the games have not really been a contest by the end of the match.
"It’s not the owner (Stefan Rupp) or Ryan (Sparks) who was on the pitch, it’s 11 Bradford City players.
"We need to take part of that blame and when Friday comes, everyone will be concentrated on the game and hopefully get three points."
Calum Kavanagh and Jonathan Tomkinson are in contention to return after international duty, with boss Graham Alexander frustrated that the former didn't feature for Ireland under-21s following his call-up - when his presence could have helped City.
Alexander added: I believe we’ve got good players on our books and we’re happy that Calum is getting that acknowledgement.
"But it was a frustration, certainly from his perspective, that he missed two games to not play."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.