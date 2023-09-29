Bradford City v Walsall: Daniel Oyegoke over debut red card as Bantams look to take 'next step'
The 20-year-old made a bad first impression after joining on loan from Brentford, sent off for two yellow cards in the first half of the opening game of the League Two season, at Crawley Town.
But Oyegoke believes he has come through that now.
"I think I'm growing into my own and showing everyone what I can do," he reflected. "It was tough, it's a test of my mental state.
"The gaffer (Mark Hughes) was great with me, telling me what I could have done better.
"As soon as you make mistakes, you've got to bounce back. You've got to be a killer with your mentality and that's how I try to be.
"By the end of the season no one remembers that (red card)."
The importance of today's game comes from the league win at Newport County last weekend – only their third this season and their first away. They must build on it at Valley Parade, and Oyegoke believes home support and the return of two key players will help.
"Hopefully we can control the game like we did at Newport and get lots of opportunities," he said. "Walsall will be a good stepping stone for us to show what we're about.
"The fans are unlike any I've seen. They care about the clubs so much. As players we care about the club as well but they push us to another level and I can't be more grateful for them coming out a couple of times every week to watch us play."
Alex Pattison is in line to start having returned from injury as a substitute in midweek. Andy Cook made his return at Rodney Parade, scoring a hat-trick.
"Top players, both of them," added Oyegoke. "It's a great team, great players and step by step the team's coming along. Newport was a good showing and Tuesday was tough but there were good signs. We just need to take the next step again.
"Andy Cook, what a guy! He's an unbelievable player and a top guy. He's one of many that have welcomed me with open arms."