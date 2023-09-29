Bradford City v Walsall: Daniel Oyegoke over debut red card as Bantams look to take 'next step'

DANIEL OYEGOKE believes he has come through the mental test of a red card on his Bradford City debut, and that his team are ready to take the next step in their development too, at home to Walsall on Saturday.

The 20-year-old made a bad first impression after joining on loan from Brentford, sent off for two yellow cards in the first half of the opening game of the League Two season, at Crawley Town.

But Oyegoke believes he has come through that now.

"I think I'm growing into my own and showing everyone what I can do," he reflected. "It was tough, it's a test of my mental state.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LESSON LEARNT: Daniel Oyegoke was sent off on his Bradford City debut

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The gaffer (Mark Hughes) was great with me, telling me what I could have done better.

"As soon as you make mistakes, you've got to bounce back. You've got to be a killer with your mentality and that's how I try to be.

"By the end of the season no one remembers that (red card)."

The importance of today's game comes from the league win at Newport County last weekend – only their third this season and their first away. They must build on it at Valley Parade, and Oyegoke believes home support and the return of two key players will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can control the game like we did at Newport and get lots of opportunities," he said. "Walsall will be a good stepping stone for us to show what we're about.

"The fans are unlike any I've seen. They care about the clubs so much. As players we care about the club as well but they push us to another level and I can't be more grateful for them coming out a couple of times every week to watch us play."

Alex Pattison is in line to start having returned from injury as a substitute in midweek. Andy Cook made his return at Rodney Parade, scoring a hat-trick.

"Top players, both of them," added Oyegoke. "It's a great team, great players and step by step the team's coming along. Newport was a good showing and Tuesday was tough but there were good signs. We just need to take the next step again.