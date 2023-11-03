Bradford City v Wycombe Wanderers: Mark Trueman plays down extent of change following Kevin McDonald decision
When Mark Hughes was axed as Bantams boss in early October, fans could have been forgiven for assuming a replacement would be in place by the time FA Cup action returned.
Instead, the club are being led by their second caretaker of the season after Mark Trueman stepped in to take the baton from Kevin McDonald.
Speculation regarding Hughes’ successor remains rife and the club have indicated an unveiling is not far away.
However, Bradford will begin their latest FA Cup journey under the watchful eye of another temporary manager.
There may have been yet another change in the dugout but ahead of the clash with Wycombe Wanderers, Trueman has insisted there has not been upheaval.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said: “The dynamics haven't really changed too much.
"Obviously, Kev and Ryan [Sparks] had a discussion regarding Kev going back into playing. It's difficult to do both so that was the decision being made. Kev needs to be in kind of player mode.
"Kev's still there in the morning meetings, he's in there with me in the afternoon meeting talking about the best way to go about the game.
"Kev's voice in the changing room, with the players and the staff, is massive. We'll work together collectively like we've always done.
"In terms of how Kev works, it’s similar to myself. We’ve created a good relationship, a good working relationship too.”
Although there may not be drastic changes made, Trueman does now have the opportunity to make key decisions.
The position of power will not be unfamiliar for the 35-year-old, who has previously served as joint manager at Valley Parade.
He said: “Two results didn't go the way we wanted them to go. Apart from that, I think performances, especially Wrexham, we're probably seen the best performance from the group, probably all season if I'm going to be honest.
"There's not too much change needed, there's a few little tweaks that I might have implemented which Kev might have done a little bit different. But obviously I've been put in the position so I get the opportunity to make those decisions.”