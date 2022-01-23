Bradford City: Versatile Yann Songo’o sees reasons to be cheerful for Bantams

Songo’o drew positives from a solid defensive display by the Bantams, with neither side able to break the deadlock in what turned out to be a stop-start encounter at the Crown Oil Arena.

Despite the frustration, Songo’o believes the clean sheet and point on the road could be seen as positives.

“It was a really tough game,” he said. “In the first half, we dominated and controlled the game, but we were just missing that goal.

POSITIVE: Bradrord City's Yann Songo'o Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“In the second half, we knew they were going to push on with them being at home.

“They played on the counter but, as a team, we dealt really well with what they were trying to create.

“We kept concentration for the 90 minutes and if you keep clean sheets, you are going to win games, and that is the attitude we need to take on from this game.

“We take the positives – the clean sheet and the point.”

The Frenchman also touched on how he is always willing to play anywhere for the team as well as his defensive partnership with Paudie O’Connor.

“I feel comfortable playing in midfield and at the back,” said Songo’o. “I have said before that I will play in any position the gaffer wants me to.

“Playing alongside Paudie makes it easy for me and we have a good connection, so it is not a problem which position I play in the team.”

Rochdale: Coleman, Downing, O’Connell, Dorsett, Broadbent, Dooley, Kelly (Newby 52), White (Clark 29), Odoh, Andrews (Done 36), Grant. Unused substitutes: Lynch, McNulty, Taylor, Cashman.

Bradford City: Hornby, Threlkeld, O’Connor, Songo’o, Ridehalgh, Watt (Cooke 25), Sutton, Gilliead, Walker, Daly (Cook 50), Angol (Vernam 71). Unused substitutes: O’Donnell, Canavan, Foulds, Robinson.