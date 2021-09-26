SCATHING: Bradford City manager Derek Adams Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The Bantams are now winless in seven matches in all competitions following a bright start to 2021-22 and the Scot said that Saturday’s performance told him plenty about why the club endured three seasons of struggle prior to his arrival.

“I know this football club has gone through difficult times last year, the year before, the year before. I can see why,” Adams said.

“What’s happened (at Crawley) probably sums up of exactly what’s happened over the years.

“It was an extremely poor performance, we didn’t create any real chances in the game. Defensively poor, attacking-wise poor. Over the 90 minutes it was a really lack-lustre performance.

“We were hoping for a goal. We weren’t expecting a goal. On the whole, we didn’t do well enough. It just was not good enough. I can only apologise to the supporters, it was a dreadful performance.”

It would appear that Adams opted not to pull any punches within the confines of the away dressing room either.

“I told every single one of them in no uncertain terms,” he added.

“I left them in no doubt about what I thought of them. In life, you need to be told if you’re not doing something right.”

A goal in each half from Will Ferry and Nick Tsaroulla put Crawley in control of the match, and although Callum Cooke pulled one back for Bradford late on, the damage had already been done.

Defeat sees City drop to 12th in the League Two standings.

Crawley Town: Morris; Davies, Dallison, Francillette, Tsaroulla; Ferry (appiah 56), Hessenthaler, Payne, Powell; Nichols, Ashford (Marshall 82). Unusued substitutes: Jones, Gallacher, Craig, Khaleel, Bansal-McNulty,

Bradford City: O’Donnell; Threlkeld, Kelleher, O’Connor, Ridehalgh; Watt (Scales 72), Songo’o; Gilliead (Sutton 72), Cooke, Evans (Crankshaw 61); Cook. Unused substitutes: Hornby, Foulds, Staunton, Cousin-Dawson.