Bradford City Women appoint former Doncaster Rovers coach as the club's new first-team manager

BRADFORD City Women have confirmed Nick Buxton as the club’s new first-team manager - just over a month after his exit from Doncaster Rovers Belles.

Buxton, an ex-goalkeeper at Rovers, Halifax and Scarborough, joined Belles in January 2020 and took over on a permanent basis following Andy Butler's departure last September - after previously being assistant-boss.

Buxton, who also has previous coaching experience in the men's academy set-ups at Rovers and Scunthorpe, led Belles to a second-placed finish in the FA Women's National League Division One Midlands last season.

They also reached the final of the Sheffield & Hallamshire FA County Cup – their first final in 13 years – but were denied silverware after losing 1-0 to Huddersfield Town of the league above.

Buxton will be assisted by Daniel Solts, who was his number two at Belles after moving on from his role as head of sports science at Doncaster Rovers Academy.

Buxton said: “It feels absolutely brilliant to be here and I am really excited to get going.

“We want young girls in the area to want to come and play for Bradford City, and we need to get the club back up to where it should be.

“We will play on the front foot and get at teams, but the most important thing is being hardworking and giving 100 per cent. If the girls have given everything, I am happy with that.

“The women’s game is only going to get bigger and bigger, and we want people to get behind us to help get this club up the divisions."

Bradford City Women chair Qasim Akhtar commented: “I am absolutely delighted to have secured the services of Nick and Dan.