Bradford City Women to host Newcastle United on Valley Parade return

Bradford City Women will return to Valley Parade this month, hoping to repeat their victory over Leeds United there last season.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:05 BST

The Bantams take on Newcastle United Women on April 30.

The reverse fixture in the FA Women’s National League Division One North was played in front of a crowd of more than 24,000 at St James's Park at the weekend. Newcastle ran out 6-1 winners to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool Feds.

Bradford are seventh in the 12-team division, which also features Leeds.

On the team's last game at the men's stadium they wona West Yorkshire derby 1-0 against the Whites in front of a crowd of 540.

Advanced tickets are on sale now priced £5 for adults, £2 for juniors.

HOSTING: Bradford City's Valley Parade homeHOSTING: Bradford City's Valley Parade home
