The Bantams take on Newcastle United Women on April 30.
The reverse fixture in the FA Women’s National League Division One North was played in front of a crowd of more than 24,000 at St James's Park at the weekend. Newcastle ran out 6-1 winners to keep the pressure on league leaders Liverpool Feds.
Bradford are seventh in the 12-team division, which also features Leeds.
On the team's last game at the men's stadium they wona West Yorkshire derby 1-0 against the Whites in front of a crowd of 540.
Advanced tickets are on sale now priced £5 for adults, £2 for juniors.