Bradford City 1 Blackpool 4 - Bantams in relegation mire after hammering

Bradford City’s survival hopes suffered a heavy blow as they were hammered 4-1 by Blackpool at Valley Parade.

The defeat leaves the Bantams at the foot of League One, six points from safety with seven games remaining.

They were no match for the rampant Tangarines who swept into a 24th-minute lead through Gnanduillet.

Virtue-Thick added a second shortly after the break before Gnanduillet grabbed his second and then Taylor completed the win with 10 minutes remaining.

David Ball scored a consolation for City in injury time but since winning his first game in charge, manager Gary Bowyer has now lost three straight games.