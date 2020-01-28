Bradford City 1 Cheltenham 1: Ten-man Bantams show fight despite late setback

Bradford City bounced back from their mauling at Mansfield Town on Saturday with a resolute performance with 10 men against one of their promotion rivals.

Manager Gary Bowyer was jeered by sections of the away support as the Bantams fell to a 3-0 defeat at Field Mill three days earlier.

But he will have been happy with the response as the draw keeps them seventh, two points ahead of Cheltenham who sit outside the play-offs in eighth.

Striker Clayton Donaldson marked his first start since October 12 by slotting home a first-half penalty to put Bradford ahead.

But the Bantams were made to pay for Jamie Devitt’s red card on the stroke of half-time as Alfie May levelled with six minutes remaining, denying the 10 men a crucial three points.

City went ahead when Shay McCartan was brought down in the area after beating two Cheltenham defenders, with Donaldson coolly clipping his spot-kick down the middle of the goal.

May should have levelled for Cheltenham on the half-hour mark but could only hit the outside of the woodwork with a half-volley from close range, while Sean Long failed to put the finishing touches to another fine move by the visitors.

Devitt was dismissed on the stroke of half-time after two rash challenges, with Max Sheaf, May and Luke Varney missing good chances for Cheltenham after the restart.

Visiting goalkeeper Owen Evans kept out a low drive from Connor Wood in a rare Bradford attack in the second half as the nerves grew and the Robins pushed for an equaliser.

Their pressure finally told as May hammered home the rebound to Sheaf’s volley which was parried by Bradford goalkeeper Luke McGee.

Bradford City: McGee, Anthony O’Connor, Paudie O’Connor, Richards-Everton, Mellor (Henley 59), Cooke, Devitt, Wood, McCartan (Taylor 63), Connolly, Donaldson (Oteh 62). Unused substitutes: Pritchard, Reeves, Sykes-Kenworthy, Patrick.

Cheltenham: Evans, Raglan, Tozer, Greaves, Long (Boyle 86), Thomas (Addai 66), Sheaf, Doyle-Hayes, Hussey, Campbell (Varney 54), May. Unused substitutes: Clements, Debayo, Ince, Lapworth.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne & Wear).