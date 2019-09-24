Bradford City 1 Manchester City U21s 2: Bantams fail to build on Hope Akpan’s goal in EFL Trophy

Bradford City lost an early lead as they went down 2-1 to Manchester City Under-21s in their second Leasing.com Trophy group match watched by a crowd of 868 at Valley Parade last night.

Manager Gary Bowyer made 10 changes in his starting line-up from the team that beat Carlisle 3-1 in a League Two game at the weekend.

Skipper for the night, the experienced midfield player Hope Akpan, who has been left out of City’s squad in the last three matches, put the home side ahead in the 21st minute two minutes after Shay McCarten had hit the post with a 20-yard shot. Zeli Ismail crossed the ball into a crowded goalmouth for Akpan to score with a header.

Bradford’s lead lasted only five minutes as Morgan Rogers equalised with a low shot into the far corner.

The visitors’ winner came in the 63rd minute when the Bradford defence failed to cut out a dangerous low left-wing cross from Nathaniel Ogbeta and captain Tommy Doyle scored with a close-range shot.

The Bantams rallied in search of an equaliser, but goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw did well to save a low shot from Daniel Devine.

Bradford City: Sykes-Kenworthy, Henley, French, Richards-Everton, Longridge, Ismail (Staunton 45), Devine, Akpan, McCarten (Sikora 66), Oteh (Morris 73), Patrick. Unused substitutes: Hornby, Cousin-Dawson.

Man City Under-21: Grimshaw, Amankwah, Dele-Bashiru, Ogbeta, McDonald, Pozo La Rosa, Doyle, Rogers (Palmer 86), Braaf (Fiorini 90), Robinson, Knight (Touaizi 81). Unused substitutes: Bazanu, Wilson, Garre, Ogunby.

Referee: R Joyce (England)

