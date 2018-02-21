Bradford City ambition satisfied Simon Grayson’s appetite

A DESIRE to work and the potential of Bradford City ensured Simon Grayson overcame initial reservations about dropping down to League One, he has revealed.

The 48-year-old, sacked by Sunderland in October, succeeded Stuart McCall at Valley Parade 12 days ago.

It brought a return to a level where Grayson has prospered in the past, his CV boasting no fewer than four promotions from the third tier.

Nevertheless, after managing four clubs in the Championship, he was initially reluctant to drop down again and even turned down a job, believed to be MK Dons, a few weeks before taking charge of Bradford.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth Argyle, Grayson said: “When I first left Sunderland, I was adamant I wanted to stay in the Championship.

“I deserve to be in the Championship, so of course I wanted to stay there. I could have waited for another three, six or 12 months.

Working at the biggest club outside the Championship and that, without a shadow of a doubt, is Bradford City thanks to the fanbase, stadium and where they are in the league. Simon Grayson

“But I like working. I like getting out of bed every morning and getting back on the grass and working with players.

“And if you are not going to work in the Championship – and I looked at a few opportunities – what is the next best thing?

“Working at the biggest club outside the Championship and that, without a shadow of a doubt, is Bradford City thanks to the fanbase, stadium and where they are in the league.

“Also, if you are going to go somewhere, make sure it is a real big club where you can make a difference.

“That is why I turned down a lot of opportunities in League One at other clubs, because they didn’t have the ambition of Bradford City.”

Grayson has signed an initial deal to the end of the season but wants to stay much longer.

The Bantams chief added: “When you leave after four months, you are going to be frustrated. I have got a reputation for staying at clubs for a long time. I was at Leeds for three years, Blackpool three years.

“Huddersfield was 18 months but Dean (Hoyle, owner) has since told me he regrets making that decision because it set them back a little bit longer. I spoke to him last week. I was also at Preston for four-and-a-half years. I like to build football clubs, that is what we will be trying to do here.”