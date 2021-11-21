Bradford City proving hard to beat but lack ruthlessness against Northampton Town

The Bradford City manager, who had seen the Bantams held to their fifth home league draw of the season against in-form Northampton after a scrappy and, at times, ill-tempered match, said: “It’s the story of the season.

“We didn’t take our chances when they came along.”

There were few chances for either side until Mitch Pinnock put Northampton ahead in the 60th minute with a breakaway goal.

Bradford City goalscorer Caolan Lavery (left) (Picture: PA)

A Bradford free-kick was cleared by the visiting defence and Pinnock raced from inside his own half to score.

City equalised seven minutes later when substitute Caolan Lavery won the ball in the Northampton box to create the chance for lively winger Charles Vernam to level the scores.

Adams said: “I think the players have shown they can be competitive today.

“We just need to be that one step better than the opposition and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Charles Vernam was guilty of missing chances for Bradford (Picture: Simon Hulme)

However, Adams took encouragement from the fact that none of the leading sides that have played City recently have been able to beat them.

He said: “Forest Green, Port Vale, Swindon and Exeter – they have been tight games.

“We have played well against them, but the only win was against Swindon. That said, the others were not able to get the better of us.”

Bradford City: O’Donnell, Cousin-Dawson, O’Connor, Canavan, Ridehalgh, Songo’o, Watt, Gilliead, Cooke (Eisa 84), Vernam, Robinson (Lavery 57). Unused substitutes: Hornby (gk), Foulds, Kelleher, Evans, Sutton.

Northampton Town: Roberts, Sowerby (Kabama 90), Horsfall, Guthrie, Koiki, Hoskins, McWilliams, McGowan, Pinnock, Lewis, Etete (Rose 45). Unused substitutes: Maxted (gk), Connolly, Pollock, Flores, Dyche.