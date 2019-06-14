Clayton Donaldson explains reasons why he is returning to Bradford City

Have your say

Clayton Donaldson says he wants to help Bradford City bounce back from relegation after returning to his boyhood club.

The former Sheffield United striker has become Gary Bowyer’s seventh summer signing, having signed a one-year deal.

Born and raised in Bradford, the Jamaican international began his youth career with City and is delighted to be returning to the Northern Commercials Stadium.

Donaldson, 35, said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the club. I grew up in Bradford, as a City fan, so this move means an awful lot to me.

“I started my youth career here and coming back was always something I planned on.

“I spoke to Gary (Bowyer) and he ticked all the boxes, for me. He speaks and acts very passionately about the club and I cannot wait to start working with him.

“The passion of the supporters was a huge factor dragging me in.

“As a player you want to be representing a club with passionate supporters. I am looking forward to getting in front of them and doing them proud.

“It was disappointing - as a fan - to see City suffer relegation from League One last season.

“It is important to bounce straight back and I will be looking to hit the ground running.”

Bowyer is delighted to have a target man on board and believes he will prove a valuable asset to his side next season.

The City boss added: “This is a fantastic signing for the club.

“Clayton is a Bradford lad and the move means a lot to him.

“I watched him several times last season, in the Championship. His work rate and attitude was first class.

“He brings a wealth of experience we can all learn from - with him playing over 600 career games.

“He will be a great role model in our dressing room - and out on the pitch.”

Donaldson will officially become a Bradford City player on July 1 - when his contract with Bolton Wanderers expires. The agreement is subject to standard EFL and FA clearances.

Meanwhile, Josh Wright has joined Sky Bet League Two colleagues Leyton Orient on a free transfer.